CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks soar on OPEC deal

TORONTO, Sept 28 Canada's main stock index rose the most in one week on Wednesday as energy stocks soared after OPEC sources said the group has struck a deal to limit crude output, while the financials and materials groups also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 173.39 points, or 1.19 percent, at 14,731.43. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

