CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to a 1-week high as energy rally extends

TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a one-week high as energy stocks added to sharp gains from one day before on a surprise output cut agreement by OPEC.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 23.12 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,754.55. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)