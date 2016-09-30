版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as energy rally pauses, gold stocks retreat

TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as the rally this week in energy stocks paused, while gold stocks fell as concerns about the health of Germany's largest bank eased.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 28.57 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,725.98. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

