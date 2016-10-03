CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with gold miners; banks slip after housing rules

TORONTO Oct 3 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, as major gold miners weighed heavily and banks also fell after the federal government tightened mortgage and tax rules in a bid to cool the housing market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 36.82 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,689.04. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)