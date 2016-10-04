CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to more than 2-week low as gold miners plunge

TORONTO Oct 4 Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday as a plunge in gold prices weighed on the shares of mining companies, while financial and energy stocks also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 168.12 points, or 1.14 percent, at 14,520.92. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)