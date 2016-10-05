CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil jump boosts energy stocks; Barrick gains

TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by solid gains for energy stocks as oil prices jumped, while Barrick Gold Corp rose after it resumed operations at a mine in Argentina.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.57 points, or 0.62 percent, at 14,610.58. Six of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)