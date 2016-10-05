CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil jump boosts energy stocks; Barrick gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by solid gains for energy stocks as oil prices jumped, while Barrick Gold Corp rose after it resumed operations at a mine in Argentina.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.57 points, or 0.62 percent, at 14,610.58. Six of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16