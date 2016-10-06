版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower gold prices pressure mining shares

TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as gold miners' shares fell with the precious metal on increased expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 15.08 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,595.50. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

