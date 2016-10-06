CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower gold prices pressure mining shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as gold miners' shares fell with the precious metal on increased expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 15.08 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,595.50. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16