CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy and telecoms lose ground

TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks and an unfavorable regulatory ruling pressured the shares of telecom companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 29.24 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,566.26. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)