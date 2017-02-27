CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts lowest close in 3 weeks as gold shares fall

TORONTO Feb 27 Canada's main stock index posted its lowest close in three weeks on Monday, falling for the fourth straight day as gold stocks declined sharply, while the heavyweight financial services group also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.96 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,463.51. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)