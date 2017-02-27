CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts lowest close in 3 weeks as gold shares fall

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO Feb 27 Canada's main stock index posted its lowest close in three weeks on Monday, falling for the fourth straight day as gold stocks declined sharply, while the heavyweight financial services group also lost ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.96 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,463.51. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
