CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts 11-day high as financials and energy gain

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to highest close in 11
days, not 10)
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's benchmark stock index
edged up on Monday to its highest close in 11 days as financial
and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks weighed as lower
Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in
prices for metals.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed up 21.25 points, or 0.14 percent,
at 15,629.75. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith)