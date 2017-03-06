版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 05:33 BJT

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts 11-day high as financials and energy gain

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to highest close in 11 days, not 10)

TORONTO, March 6 Canada's benchmark stock index edged up on Monday to its highest close in 11 days as financial and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks weighed as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.25 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,629.75. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
