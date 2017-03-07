CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as commodity prices lose ground

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while industrials and financials also lost ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.97 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,608.78. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.