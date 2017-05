TORONTO, March 8 Canada's benchmark stock index fell more than 100 points on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares, while the financial and industrial groups also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 111.80 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,496.98. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)