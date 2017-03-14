CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as drop in oil prices weighs on energy

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses for the energy group as prices of oil fell to a three-month low, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tumbled after billionaire investor William Ackman sold his entire stake.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.44 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,459.38, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.