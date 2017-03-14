版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as drop in oil prices weighs on energy

TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses for the energy group as prices of oil fell to a three-month low, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tumbled after billionaire investor William Ackman sold his entire stake.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.44 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,459.38, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
