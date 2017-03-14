CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts lowest close this year as energy, Valeant weigh

TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest close this year as a slide in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plunged on the exit of an activist investor.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 165.21 points, or 1.06 percent, at 15,379.61. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)