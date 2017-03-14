CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts lowest close this year as energy, Valeant weigh

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest close this year as a slide in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plunged on the exit of an activist investor.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 165.21 points, or 1.06 percent, at 15,379.61. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.