CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds from 2017 low as commodity prices rally

TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index rebounded on Wednesday from a 2017 low hit in the previous session, led by gains for natural resource shares as commodity prices rallied, while investors took the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike in stride.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 141.30 points, or 0.92 percent, at 15,520.91. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
