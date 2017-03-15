CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds from 2017 low as commodity prices rally

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index rebounded on Wednesday from a 2017 low hit in the previous session, led by gains for natural resource shares as commodity prices rallied, while investors took the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike in stride.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 141.30 points, or 0.92 percent, at 15,520.91. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
