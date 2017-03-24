版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 25日 星期六 04:15 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by consumer-related stocks

TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock edged higher on Friday, led by consumer-related stocks, while U.S. approval of the Keystone XL pipeline gave TransCanada Corp a boost before some gains were pared.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,442.67. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐