CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by consumer-related stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock edged higher on Friday, led by consumer-related stocks, while U.S. approval of the Keystone XL pipeline gave TransCanada Corp a boost before some gains were pared.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,442.67. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
