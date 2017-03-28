版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX at 3-week high as oil boosts energy stocks

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in three weeks on Tuesday as an oil price rally helped energy stocks and a jump in U.S. consumer confidence boosted global markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 92.35 points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,598.57. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)
