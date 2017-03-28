CANADA STOCKS-TSX at 3-week high as oil boosts energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in three weeks on Tuesday as an oil price rally helped energy stocks and a jump in U.S. consumer confidence boosted global markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 92.35 points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,598.57. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.