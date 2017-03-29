版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares rise alongside oil

OTTAWA, March 29 Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Wednesday as a more than 2 percent increase in oil prices boosted shares of energy and resource companies.

Shortly after the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.06 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,657.63. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; editing by Diane Craft)
