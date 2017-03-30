CANADA STOCKS-TSX pulls back from 1-month high as Cenovus tumbles

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 78.87 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,578.76. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.