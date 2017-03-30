版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX pulls back from 1-month high as Cenovus tumbles

TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 78.87 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,578.76. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
