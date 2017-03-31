版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower but BlackBerry offsets declines

OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses as its stock surged.

Shortly after the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.01 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,547.75.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
