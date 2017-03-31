CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower but BlackBerry offsets declines

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses as its stock surged.
Shortly after the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.01 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,547.75.
