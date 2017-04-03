版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from gold, materials shares

OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 36.65 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,584.40. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)
