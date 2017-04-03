CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from gold, materials shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 36.65 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,584.40. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.