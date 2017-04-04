CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher commodity prices boost resource shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday to a nearly six-week high as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the shares of mining and energy companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 84.67 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,669.07. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
