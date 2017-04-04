版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 5日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher commodity prices boost resource shares

TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday to a nearly six-week high as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the shares of mining and energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 84.67 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,669.07. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
