CANADA STOCKS-TSX finishes lower as energy shares erase gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
OTTAWA, April 5 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, turning negative late in the session as it was weighed by a decline in financial shares and as the energy sector gave up its earlier advance.
Shortly after the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was off 26.08 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,642.99. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Alistair Bell)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.