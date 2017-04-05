版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 6日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX finishes lower as energy shares erase gains

OTTAWA, April 5 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, turning negative late in the session as it was weighed by a decline in financial shares and as the energy sector gave up its earlier advance.

Shortly after the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was off 26.08 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,642.99. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Alistair Bell)
