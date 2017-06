TORONTO May 17 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in nearly five months as global markets worried that U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business economic agenda could be slowed by political scandals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 269.65 points, or 1.73 percent, at 15,273.68. All of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)