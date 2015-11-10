版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 05:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, materials group falls more than 2 percent

TORONTO Nov 10 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday as concern about the global growth outlook weighed on cyclical resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 70.99 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,411.63, including a greater than 2 percent drop in the materials group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

