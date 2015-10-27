CANADA STOCKS-TSX down on oil price fall, Fed jitters

(Adds investor comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 91.30 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,699.60
* Nine of its 10 main groups fall, financials sole gainer
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 27 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday, hurt by a pullback in shares of the country's two
main railways and losses among industrial, utility and energy
stocks as oil fell to a multi-week low and investors braced for
a Federal Reserve policy statement.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 91.30 points, or 0.66 percent, at
13,699.60.
The heavyweight financial sector was the only one of the
index's 10 main groups to gain, and declining issues outnumbered
advancers by a 3.5-to-1 ratio.
Canadian National Railway Co lost 2.8 percent to
C$79.51, pulling back ahead of its earnings after a solid rally.
It reported an 18 percent rise in profit after the bell, but
said it expects commodity volumes to slip.
Its rival Canadian Pacific Railway lost 4.7 percent
to C$191.76.
The energy group lost 2 percent, while industrial stocks
fell 2.9 percent and utilities gave up 1.7 percent.
Canadian Natural Resources fell 2.5 percent to
C$29.57 and Suncor Energy lost 0.9 percent to C$36.71.
U.S. crude prices settled down 1.8 percent at $43.20
a barrel, while Brent lost 1.5 percent to $46.81.
"I do not see a catalyst to take the price of oil higher,"
said Allan Small, a senior investment advisor at HollisWealth.
"I would challenge anyone to find me a reason to buy an oil
stock or the actual commodity itself."
He said yield-sensitive stocks such as utilities and
telecoms could come under further pressure if the Fed shocks
markets with an interest rate rise on Wednesday or even lays out
a path to an eventual tightening of policy.
On the positive side of the ledger, Restaurant Brands
International Inc advanced 5.3 percent to C$52.84. The
owner of Burger King and coffee chain Tim Hortons beat earnings
expectations.
Commercial real estate company Colliers International Group
jumped 10.4 percent to C$60.90 after its earnings.
Financial technology company D+H Corp gained 2.3
percent to C$32.85 after reporting better-than-expected
quarterly results and dismissing a hedge fund report questioning
its growth prospects and accounting practices. The
stock had fallen almost 17 percent on Monday.
The overall financials group added 0.4 percent, with
Toronto-Dominion Bank up 1.2 percent at C$54.87 and Bank
of Nova Scotia adding 0.7 percent to C$62.22.
