CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil slide, Fed rate hike risk weigh

(Adds strategist comment, details, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 48.49 points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,661.82
* Materials group down 1.4 percent, energy slip 0.6 percent
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 4 Canada's main stock index fell on
Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments in
support of a possible U.S. interest rate hike in December
broadly weighed on equity markets and commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 48.49 points, or 0.35 percent, at
13,661.82, with resource stocks particularly hard hit.
The materials group fell 1.4 percent and energy stocks
slipped 0.6 percent, as gold slid to a one-month low and
oil fell 4 percent.
"The market's reacted as if the Fed could raise rates in
December, and as a result you saw a sell-off in both the U.S.
market and in the Canadian market, you saw a sell-off in gold,
you saw the sell-off in energy prices," said Macan Nia, a
director for capital markets and strategy at Manulife Asset
Management.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 5.1
percent to C$121.20 as a U.S. Senate panel launched a probe into
drug pricing, for which the company has come under heavy
scrutiny.
On the positive side, ProMetic Life Sciences Inc
jumped 9.5 percent to C$2.54 after it said its plasminogen
replacement therapy, currently going through U.S. clinical
trials, had been successfully used to treat an infant in
Germany.
Technology company CGI Group Inc gained 4.3
percent to close at C$53.03 after hitting its highest since May
20.
Decliners outnumbered advancing issues by 143 to 93, for a
1.54-to-1 ratio on the downside.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
James Dalgleish)