CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits a five-week low; energy, financials fall

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices)
* TSX down 137.64 points, or 1.02 percent, to 13,415.66
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 9 Canada's main stock index fell to
a five-week low on Monday, pressured by fresh concern about the
global growth outlook, sustained pressure on crude prices oil
and the anticipated start of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes as
soon as December.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, including the heavyweight financial, energy and
materials sectors.
At 11:35 a.m. ET (1635 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 137.64 points, or 1.02
percent, to 13,415.66. It touched it lowest since Oct. 2.
The energy group retreated 0.9 percent as oversupply
continued to weigh on crude oil prices.
Financials fell 0.7 percent and the materials group fell 0.7
percent.
"Global growth has been slowing, in particular in China, and
that's going to definitely keep equities in check," said Youssef
Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners.
He added "some of the interest rate sensitive sectors are
seeing a bit of pressure from the U.S. jobs number on Friday."
The most influential movers on the index were Canadian
National Railway Co, which fell 2.6 percent to C$76.59,
and Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which declined
2.9 percent to C$44.48.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd advanced 2.6 percent
following news that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will
sell most of its royalty assets to the company in a C$1.8
billion ($1.4 billion) deal, joining other oil producers in
shedding assets to weather a slump in crude prices.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
167 to 71, for a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the downside.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent to $44 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.2 percent to $47.33.
Gold steadied near a three-month low.
Copper prices declined 0.2 percent to $4,975 a
tonne.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)