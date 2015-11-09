CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits a five-week low; energy, financials fall

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 9 Canada's main stock index fell to a five-week low on Monday, pressured by fresh concern about the global growth outlook, sustained pressure on crude prices oil and the anticipated start of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes as soon as December.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, including the heavyweight financial, energy and materials sectors.

At 11:35 a.m. ET (1635 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 137.64 points, or 1.02 percent, to 13,415.66. It touched it lowest since Oct. 2.

The energy group retreated 0.9 percent as oversupply continued to weigh on crude oil prices.

Financials fell 0.7 percent and the materials group fell 0.7 percent.

"Global growth has been slowing, in particular in China, and that's going to definitely keep equities in check," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners.

He added "some of the interest rate sensitive sectors are seeing a bit of pressure from the U.S. jobs number on Friday."

The most influential movers on the index were Canadian National Railway Co, which fell 2.6 percent to C$76.59, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which declined 2.9 percent to C$44.48.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd advanced 2.6 percent following news that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will sell most of its royalty assets to the company in a C$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal, joining other oil producers in shedding assets to weather a slump in crude prices.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 167 to 71, for a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the downside.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent to $44 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.2 percent to $47.33.

Gold steadied near a three-month low.

Copper prices declined 0.2 percent to $4,975 a tonne. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)