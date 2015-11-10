版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, with losses for resource stocks, financials

TORONTO Nov 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, after weak Chinese inflation data fed concern about the global growth outlook and crude oil failed to sustain an earlier bounce.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 91.19 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,391.43 shortly after the open, including losses for the heavyweight energy, financials and materials groups. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐