CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, with losses for resource stocks, financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Nov 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, after weak Chinese inflation data fed concern about the global growth outlook and crude oil failed to sustain an earlier bounce.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 91.19 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,391.43 shortly after the open, including losses for the heavyweight energy, financials and materials groups. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.