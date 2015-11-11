CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as banks offset energy share decline

* TSX down 17.02 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,394.61.84

TORONTO Nov 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as broad gains in financials and other major sectors were offset by weakness in shares of energy companies.

A decline in oil prices, with U.S. crude dropping 1.2 percent, fueled the retreat in the energy sector.

Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.1 percent to C$38.69, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gave back 1.1 percent to C$32.11.

Investors also processed mixed economic data from China. While industrial production growth in the world's second-biggest economy slowed in October, retail sales grew in the same period.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.02 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,394.61.84. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

In the financial services sector, Bank of Montreal gained 0.2 percent to C$76.83 but Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.1 percent to C$75.96. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)