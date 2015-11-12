CANADA STOCKS-TSX at 6-week low as financials, energy stocks weigh

* TSX down 112.87 points, or 0.85 percent, to 13,229.06

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO Nov 12 Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest level in almost six weeks on Thursday as financial stocks lost ground and low oil prices pressured energy companies.

Manulife Financial Corp fell 2.5 percent to C$21.60 a share after Canada's biggest insurer reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on oil and gas investment losses.

The overall financials group retreated 1 percent.

At 10:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 112.87 points, or 0.85 percent, to 13,229.06.

The index was posting 15 new 52-week lows and no new highs, with more than five decliners for every advancing stock, and was at its lowest point since Oct. 2.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 4.6 percent to C$100.13 a share. The company's stock has slumped from well above C$300 in September amid sharp scrutiny of its business practices.

The energy sector retreated 1 percent, as worries about oversupply pushed oil prices down.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was down 2 percent to C$31.08 a share.

Encana Corp shares fell 0.3 percent to C$9.86 after the natural gas producer posted a smaller-than-expected loss.

The most influential gainer was Canadian Tire, which was up 5.0 percent to C$119.15 after the retailer reported earnings that beat expectations.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.6 percent to $42.26 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.6 percent to $45.09. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)