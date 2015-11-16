CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies as energy, banking stocks rebound

(Adds portfolio manager, analyst quotes; updates prices)
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 16 Canada's main stock index
rallied on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight energy and
banking stocks, helped by a rebound in crude oil after the Paris
attacks raised geopolitical tensions.
The sharp gain followed a 3.5 percent drop for the index
last week.
"It is a little bit of a technical bounce, it got oversold,"
said Paul Hand, managing director at RBC Capital Markets.
The overall energy group soared 4.3 percent, helped by a
sharp rally in crude oil after finding support ahead of $40 a
barrel.
The most influential energy stocks were Suncor Energy Inc
, which rose 3.8 percent to C$38.32, and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, which rose 5.2 percent to C$33.18.
"(It) seems like some pretty good demand for commodities
today which is helping the TSX," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio
manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP
Ltd.
Financials advanced 1.6 percent, including a 1.5 percent
gain for Royal Bank of Canada and a 1.7 percent gain for
Bank of Nova Scotia.
"There's some anticipation of interest rate increases and
some investors are taking that as potentially good for some bank
profit margins," said Zohny.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 242.10 points, or 1.85 percent, to
13,317.52, with all ten of the index's main groups in positive
territory.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
202 to 37, for a 5.46-to-1 ratio on the upside.
Among other influential stocks, convenience store operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc rose 4.6 percent to
C$59.59.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 2.7
percent, extending recent volatility in the face of questions
about the company's drug pricing and business and accounting
practices.
Hedge funds Omega Advisors and Jana Partners have said they
sold their entire stakes in Valeant.
Air Canada fell 1.4 percent to C$11.31 as the Paris
attacks weighed on global airline stocks.
TMX Group fell more than 1 percent to C$47. The
company said it is expanding its offerings to service the mutual
fund industry..
U.S. crude prices settled at $41.74 a barrel, up 2.45
percent, while Brent crude added 0.7 percent to $44.78.
Gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,085.4 an ounce.
Copper prices declined 2.8 percent to $4,690 a
tonne.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Phil Berlowitz)