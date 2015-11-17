CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as gold miners, energy stocks weigh

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 37.13 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,280.39
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups decline
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 17 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as gold miners followed the price of bullion lower
and energy stocks also weighed, although their retreat was not
as great as that notched by crude oil.
The index is heavily influenced by its resource-linked
issuers and is down around 9 percent so far this year as weak
commodity prices have squeezed earnings in those sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 37.13 points, or 0.28 percent, at
13,280.39. Half of the 10 main groups fell.
Gold prices fell to their weakest since 2010, under pressure
from expectations the Federal Reserve is set to raise U.S.
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 7.6 percent to C$9.40 and
Goldcorp Inc fell 4.7 percent to C$15.28. The overall
materials group lost 2.9 percent.
Oil and natural gas producers fared better - the group
slipped 0.8 percent - despite a 2.6 percent drop in crude oil,
which one analyst said may indicate a recent sell-off had gone
far enough and that investors are betting on crude prices
stabilizing.
"It tells me we're probably getting washed out," said Colin
Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada. "We may
also be getting close to a low for the crude price, but we'll
see about that."
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 4.3
percent to C$93.57 after Morgan Stanley cut its earnings
estimates and price target for the stock.
The index had jumped on Monday after two weeks of downward
momentum.
"After you have a blowout day like you did yesterday and
then you had eight days in a row prior to that of dropping, one
has to wonder if it is a dead-cat bounce or one has to wonder if
there is follow-through, and so I can understand the market
being tentative today," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager
at Baskin Financial Services.
Financials rose 0.5 percent, led by a 0.6 percent advance
for Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$54.29 and a 0.7 percent
gain for Bank of Nova Scotia to C$60.54.
Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc pared earlier gains
to end up 0.4 percent at C$49.63 following news it is cutting 5
percent of its workforce in response to low crude prices.
(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Chris Reese)