CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as railways, pipelines gain

(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 81.99 points, or 0.62 percent, to 13,362.38
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday, led by railway and pipeline stocks in a
broad-based but relatively shallow recovery from Tuesday's slip.
The most influential gainer on the index was Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd, which rose 5.5 percent to C$194.88
after the company made public a proposal to buy Norfolk Southern
that it said could help it save $1.8 billion.
Its rival, Canadian National Railway Co advanced
1.7 percent to C$78.32.
The overall industrials group gained 2.1 percent, while the
materials group rose 1 percent.
Teck Resources Ltd gained 3.4 percent to C$6.44
after the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America
said it would cut its workforce by about 9 percent.
At 9:57 a.m. (1457 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.99 points, or 0.62
percent, to 13,362.38.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with utilities barely lower, and advancers
outnumbered decliners by 179 to 56, for a 3.2-to-1 ratio on the
upside.
The energy group climbed 0.2 percent, helped by gains among
pipeline companies. Enbridge Inc advanced 1.4 percent
to C$50.30 and TransCanada Corp gained 1.5 percent to
C$43.11.
Suncor Energy, the country's largest oil and gas
producer, declined 3.2 percent to C$37.34 after it said 2016
capital spending will increase and production will slip.
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which Suncor has offered to
buy, declined 2.4 percent to C$9.21.
U.S. crude prices were up 1 percent to $41.06 a
barrel, while Brent added 1.2 percent to $44.11.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)