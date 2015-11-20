CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower, resource stocks offset broader gains

* TSX down 4.36 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,469.47

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO Nov 20 Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday, as weakness in energy and material stocks offset gains across the rest of the index and domestic data revealed a disappointing drop in retail sales.

The index remained on track for a weekly gain of more than 3 percent.

The energy group fell 0.8 percent, pressured by crude oil prices stuck near three-month lows.

Encana Corporation dropped 3.2 percent to C$10.39, while Suncor Energy Inc was down 0.7 percent at C$36.86.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.3 percent to $40 a barrel, while Brent added 0.1 percent to $44.24.

The materials group dropped 1.3 percent, including a pullback in gold stocks.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.1 percent to C$9.83, while Goldcorp Inc was down 1.98 percent at C$15.86. Both stocks rallied on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gold edged higher a day after hitting its lowest price since early 2010, with futures up 0.5 percent to $1,082.90 an ounce.

Copper prices declined 0.3 percent to $4,618 a tonne.

At 10:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 4.36 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,469.47.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Financials rose 0.2 percent, including a 1 percent gain for Brookfield Asset Management Inc to C$46.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.4 percent to C$54.85, while Royal Bank of Canada was up 0.5 percent at C$76.55.

BCE Inc firmed 0.4 percent to C$58.60 following news it is expanding its control of HBO content in Canada.

Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell by 0.5 percent in Spetember, pointing to soft growth heading into the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)