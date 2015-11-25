CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as crude retreat weighs on energy stocks

* TSX down 12.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,395.14

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups gain; energy down 1.5 pct

TORONTO Nov 25 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell in line with a retreat in the price of crude, although losses were limited by gains for railway and consumer stocks.

The most influential weight on the index was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which fell 3.2 percent to C$112.66. The next eight heaviest weights were all energy companies.

The overall energy group retreated 1.5 percent as the global crude benchmark fell after a run of five days of gains. Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.1 percent to C$36.60 and Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.5 percent to C$32.78.

At 9:52 a.m. EST (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 12.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,395.14.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, including the country's two main railway stocks and a mix of consumer names.

Canadian National Railway advanced 0.8 percent to C$78.67 and Canadian Pacific Railway added 1.2 percent to C$196.98.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc gained 1.4 percent to C$59.94 and convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard rose 1.7 percent to C$62.11 as a handful of analysts upgraded their target prices on the stock after its quarterly earnings report.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.3 percent to $41.90 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.1 percent to $45.16.

Gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,069.8 an ounce, while copper prices declined 1.4 percent to $4,543.5 a tonne. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Will Dunham)