CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as crude retreat weighs on energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
* TSX down 12.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,395.14
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups gain; energy down 1.5 pct
TORONTO Nov 25 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell in line with a retreat in the price of crude, although losses were limited by gains for railway and consumer stocks.
The most influential weight on the index was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which fell 3.2 percent to C$112.66. The next eight heaviest weights were all energy companies.
The overall energy group retreated 1.5 percent as the global crude benchmark fell after a run of five days of gains. Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.1 percent to C$36.60 and Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.5 percent to C$32.78.
At 9:52 a.m. EST (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 12.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,395.14.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, including the country's two main railway stocks and a mix of consumer names.
Canadian National Railway advanced 0.8 percent to C$78.67 and Canadian Pacific Railway added 1.2 percent to C$196.98.
Auto parts maker Magna International Inc gained 1.4 percent to C$59.94 and convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard rose 1.7 percent to C$62.11 as a handful of analysts upgraded their target prices on the stock after its quarterly earnings report.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.3 percent to $41.90 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.1 percent to $45.16.
Gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,069.8 an ounce, while copper prices declined 1.4 percent to $4,543.5 a tonne. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Will Dunham)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.