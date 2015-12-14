CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weak oil weighs on energy stocks

TORONTO Dec 14 Canada's main stock index see-sawed in early trade on Monday, helped by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks while energy stocks weakened after crude oil prices extended recent losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.96 points, or 0.28 percent, to 12,753.99 shortly after the open and a brief foray into positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)