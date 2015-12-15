CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces off low as Valeant surges, energy stocks rise

(Adds details, updates price action)
* TSX up 190.6 points, or 1.5 percent, to 12,886.09
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Dec 15 Canada's main stock index jumped
on Tuesday, a day after hitting a more than two-year low, as
shares in energy companies rebounded along with crude prices and
heavyweight bank stocks also gained.
But the most influential mover on the index was Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which surged 16.1
percent to C$150.02 after the company, which has been accused of
price gouging, said it would sell its skin and eye products at a
discount in more than 8,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's
pharmacies in the United States.
The energy group climbed 1.9 percent as oil prices edged
higher off multi-year lows. Canadian Natural Resources
advanced 3.0 percent to C$29.67 and Suncor Energy Inc
rose 1.2 percent to C$34.98.
The heavyweight financial group climbed 1.3 percent, with
Royal Bank of Canada advancing 1.4 percent to C$73.45
and Toronto-Dominion Bank rising 1.3 percent to C$53.96.
At 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 190.6 points, or 1.5
percent, to 12,886.09.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 5 to 1.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with the materials group barely lower as gold prices
slipped and copper fell.
Hudson's Bay Co advanced 1.8 percent to C$17.03
after the Wall Street Journal reported it was close to buying
online retailer Gilt Groupe.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.3 percent to $36.79 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 1.4 percent to
$38.44.
Investors are awaiting Wednesday's conclusion of a Federal
Reserve policy meeting at which the U.S. central bank is widely
expected to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade.
Canadian manufacturing sales dropped by an unexpectedly
large 1.1 percent in October, marking a third consecutive
monthly fall, on broad-based weakness, data from Statistics
Canada showed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)