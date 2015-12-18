CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain as energy stocks rise despite lower oil

TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Friday, helped by gains among energy stocks despite a dip in oil prices and surges in shares of BlackBerry and Bombardier Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.11 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,024.04. It gained 1.8 percent on the week, after notching its lowest close in more than two years last Friday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)