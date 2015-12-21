版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二 05:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly higher as banks, mining stocks offset energy

TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as gains in financial and mining stocks slightly offset a decline in energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.08 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,034.38. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

