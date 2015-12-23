CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as energy shares climb with oil prices

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as a jump in oil prices from a fall in U.S. crude inventories helped drive up shares of energy producers.
The benchmark TSX was up for a fourth straight session as shares in the natural resource companies have rebounded slightly in recent days.
The energy sector jumped 3.2 percent. Suncor Energy Inc added 2.1 percent to C$36.72, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 3.5 percent to C$30.
The price of U.S. crude oil gained 2.7 percent to $37.12.
However, the issue of high supply and low demand does not show any signs of going away anytime soon. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects demand for its crude to be lower in 2020 than in 2016.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 89.29 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,172.15. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
A gain in copper prices helped support mining shares. Teck Resources Ltd shot up 9.1 percent to C$5.52, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd rose 5.5 percent to C$5.40. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.