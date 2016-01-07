CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles to lowest since mid-2013 as oil falls further

(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX down 191.09 points, or 1.5 percent, at 12,535.71
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Jan 7 Canada's main stock index plunged
to its lowest since mid-2013 on Thursday as investors worried
about a Chinese equity capitulation and oil prices pushed ever
lower.
Losses were broad and deep, with energy stocks retreating
3.1 percent, industrials shedding 2.6 percent and financials
losing 1.5 percent. Twenty-eight stocks were posting fresh
52-week lows.
At 10:45 a.m. EST (1545 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 191.09 points, or 1.5
percent, to 12,535.71.
At one point it touched 12,482.93, its lowest level since
August 2013.
Of the 10 main sectors, only the materials group sat in
positive territory, thanks to gains in gold miners as bullion
hit a seven-week high.
The tumult in China, where equity trading was suspended for
a second time this week, has hurt markets across the globe as
investors worry about weaker demand from the world's
second-largest economy.
Oil slid below $33 a barrel as the troubles in China added
to concern about near-record production and massive stockpiles
of unwanted crude and refined products.
The most influential weights on the Canadian index included
Canadian National Railway, which fell 2.6 percent to
C$71.52, Suncor Energy Inc, which declined 2.8 percent
to C$33.13 and Canadian Natural Resources, which lost
3.7 percent to C$28.26.
U.S. crude prices were last down 1 percent to $33.62
a barrel, while Brent lost 0.7 percent to $33.98 a
barrel.
Royal Bank of Canada declined 1.4 percent to C$70.58
and Manulife Financial declined 3.1 percent to C$19.12.
Gold futures rose 1.3 percent to $1,106.5 an ounce,
and the top five gainers of the index were all gold miners.
Copper prices declined 2.8 percent to $4,493 a
tonne.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)