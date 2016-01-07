CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles to lowest since mid-2013 as oil falls further

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 191.09 points, or 1.5 percent, at 12,535.71

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Jan 7 Canada's main stock index plunged to its lowest since mid-2013 on Thursday as investors worried about a Chinese equity capitulation and oil prices pushed ever lower.

Losses were broad and deep, with energy stocks retreating 3.1 percent, industrials shedding 2.6 percent and financials losing 1.5 percent. Twenty-eight stocks were posting fresh 52-week lows.

At 10:45 a.m. EST (1545 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 191.09 points, or 1.5 percent, to 12,535.71.

At one point it touched 12,482.93, its lowest level since August 2013.

Of the 10 main sectors, only the materials group sat in positive territory, thanks to gains in gold miners as bullion hit a seven-week high.

The tumult in China, where equity trading was suspended for a second time this week, has hurt markets across the globe as investors worry about weaker demand from the world's second-largest economy.

Oil slid below $33 a barrel as the troubles in China added to concern about near-record production and massive stockpiles of unwanted crude and refined products.

The most influential weights on the Canadian index included Canadian National Railway, which fell 2.6 percent to C$71.52, Suncor Energy Inc, which declined 2.8 percent to C$33.13 and Canadian Natural Resources, which lost 3.7 percent to C$28.26.

U.S. crude prices were last down 1 percent to $33.62 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.7 percent to $33.98 a barrel.

Royal Bank of Canada declined 1.4 percent to C$70.58 and Manulife Financial declined 3.1 percent to C$19.12.

Gold futures rose 1.3 percent to $1,106.5 an ounce, and the top five gainers of the index were all gold miners.

Copper prices declined 2.8 percent to $4,493 a tonne. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)