CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower commodity prices drag on energy, mining stocks

TORONTO, March 8 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as lower commodity prices and weak Chinese trade data
weighed on energy and mining stocks, but defensive stocks rose
and the index still held near three-month highs.
The energy group retreated 2.2 percent, while the materials
group, which includes precious and base metals miners and
fertilizer companies, lost 2.4 percent.
The most influential movers on the index included Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd, which fell 1.8 percent to
C$34.08, and Suncor Energy, which declined 1.3 percent
to C$34.12.
Crude oil prices turned lower after posting fresh
multi-month highs as a global supply glut returned to focus
ahead of weekly inventory data.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.4 percent to $36.99 a
barrel. Copper retreated further from last week's four-month
highs and gold dipped 0.2 percent, hovering just below
13-month high.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd tumbled more than 15
percent to C$6.15, while Barrick Gold Corp was down 2.8
percent at C$17.93.
Far worse than expected Chinese trade data stoked concerns
about the health of the global economy, although the data was
affected by the timing of the Lunar New Year holidays. Exports
tumbled by the most in over six years, which imports notched
their 16th straight month of decline.
China is a major consumer of raw materials, among them
Canadian.
At 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 77.93 points, or 0.58
percent, to 13,305.67. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were
in negative territory.
Still, the index has rebounded more than 15 percent since
hitting an almost 3-1/2 year low in January.
Consumer staples rose 0.7 percent and telecommunication
stocks advanced 0.8 percent as defensive sectors outperformed.
Bce Inc rose 0.8 percent to C$58.03, while Loblaw
Companies Ltd was up 0.8 percent at C$71.64.
The financials group was nearly unchanged.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)