CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 1-week low as lower oil weighs on energy stocks

* TSX down 75.8 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,989.98
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index fell
to a one-week low on Wednesday as energy and financial stocks
retreated, pressured by lower oil prices and weak Chinese data
which weighed on global stock markets.
Energy stocks fell 2 percent as oil fell on bets of inaction
at Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries.
Suncor Energy Inc declined 2.6 percent to C$35.01,
while U.S. crude prices were down 1.8 percent to $48.20 a
barrel.
Shares of National Bank of Canada fell 1.5 percent
to C$42.89. The bank reported a 48 percent drop in quarterly
profit after it set aside funds to cover loans to oil and gas
companies that had turned sour.
The overall financials group declined 0.3 percent.
At 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.8 points, or 0.54
percent, to 13,989.98. It touched its lowest since May 24 at
13,959.59.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.
Weighing on global stocks, manufacturing data showed China's
economy was still struggling to regain traction.
The pace of growth in Canadian manufacturing was little
changed in May as measures of new orders and employment slowed,
the latest sign the economy is struggling to gain momentum.
The overall materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.9 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to pay $140 million to
resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing the gold producer of concealing
problems at a South American mine and of fraudulently inflating
the company's market value, according to court papers.
The gold producer's shares fell 0.5 percent to C$21.82,
while spot gold turned lower, down 0.4 percent.
Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil
company, said it expected to generate free cash flow and may
reinstate a cash dividend as crude prices have rallied in recent
weeks. Its shares rose 0.5 percent to C$15.21.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , which has come
under scrutiny for its business and accounting practices, said
on Tuesday it would host a conference call on June 7 to discuss
first-quarter results. Valeant's shares rose 6 percent to
C$39.67.
Thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire in the
Canadian oil city of Fort McMurray began to trickle back to
their homes on Wednesday, though the water was still not safe to
drink and other services were limited.
