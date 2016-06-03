CANADA STOCKS-TSX up slightly as miner gains offset broad losses

(Adds details, pricing after open)
* TSX up 4 points, or 0.03 percent, to 14,140.99
* Six of 10 main groups lower
* Index on track for 0.25 percent gain on week
TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index gained
marginally on Friday as a sharp gain for miners offset losses
for financial, technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary
stocks.
Nineteen of the 20 most influential gainers on the index
were from the materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, as gold prices surged
after disappointing U.S. jobs data.
Barrick Gold Corp jumped 10 percent to C$24.46,
Goldcorp Inc gained 5.9 percent to C$23.55, and Kinross
Gold rose 9.9 percent to C$6.26.
Diversified miners also gained as a range of base metals
prices were boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Teck Resources advanced 7.4 percent to C$13.86,
and First Quantum Minerals gained 6.2 percent to C$9.13.
At 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 4 points, or 0.03
percent, to 14,140.99. It's on track for a 0.25 percent weekly
gain.
Yet six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory and decliners outnumbered advancers by five to four.
Among main laggards was Manulife Financial Corp,
which declined 3 percent to C$18.83. The insurer said late on
Thursday that it would take a 49 percent stake in a Toronto real
estate company.
Brookfield Asset Management fell 1.8 percent to
C$45.41 after Asciano shareholders voted for Brookfield's buyout
proposal.
The overall financials group slipped 1 percent, with Royal
Bank of Canada down 0.9 percent to C$78.87, and
Toronto-Dominion Bank also off 0.9 percent, to C$57.05.
The energy group retreated 0.2 percent, while industrials
fell 0.6 percent. The materials group added 5.3 percent.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.8 percent to $48.79 a
barrel, while Brent lost 0.8 percent to $49.63.
Gold futures rose 2.7 percent to $1,241.8 an ounce
and copper prices advanced 1.4 percent to $4,670.5 a
tonne.
Canada ran a near-record trade deficit of C$2.94 billion
($2.28 billion) in April as the economy continued to struggle
with weak crude oil prices that have slashed the value of
exports and curbed growth.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)