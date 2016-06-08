CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after hitting 10-month high

* TSX up 24.21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,389.82
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups higher
OTTAWA, June 8 Canada's main stock index was
little changed after touching a 10-month high on Wednesday as
gains in commodity prices lifted shares of miners including gold
producers Barrick Gold and Goldcorp.
Shares of retailer Dollarama rose 1.7 percent to
C$94.20 after the company reported a bigger-than-expected rise
in first-quarter profit.
Gold miners rose 3.5 percent and were the biggest
contributors to the TSX's advance. Gold rallied to a nearly
three-week high as the U.S. dollar was hurt by declining
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon.
Goldcorp rose 2.3 percent to C$23.61 and Barrick Gold
climbed 3.3 percent to C$24.83.
The energy group, which accounts for about a third
of the weighting of the TSX, retreated from a gain earlier in
the session to lose 0.2 percent.
Shares of Suncor fell 2.7 percent to C$35.50 to
weigh on the sector after Raymond James cut its price target on
the stock.
But the sector's declines were capped by a gain in oil
prices as supply disruptions sent U.S. crude prices up
1.6 percent to $51.14 a barrel.
The TSX hit a session high of 14,450.91, its highest level
since early August. The index has gained more than 6 percent in
the last four weeks as oil has rebounded to $50 a barrel.
At 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.21 points, or 0.17
percent, at 14,389.82.
Of the index's 10 main groups just four were in positive
territory. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the
TSX by 151 to 75, for a 2.01-to-1 ratio on the upside.
On the downside, shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International lost 3.5 percent to C$30.38 the day after
the company slashed its 2016 outlook.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)