CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil retreats

(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

* TSX falls 120.1 points, or 0.84 percent, to 14,119.92

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Friday as energy stocks retreated with oil prices and global equity markets broadly moved lower.

The energy group retreated 2 percent as oil slipped from 2016 highs hit earlier in the week.

The index was on track for a 0.7 percent decline over the week.

Canadian Natural Resources declined 2.4 percent to C$37.165. The company and Cenovus Energy both said they had restarted operations at oil sands facilities in Alberta on Thursday after a wildfire threat dissipated.

Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.2 percent to C$34.76.

The financials group slipped 1.1 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada down 1.3 percent to C$78.35 and Bank of Nova Scotia off 1.4 percent to C$65.39.

At 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.1 points, or 0.84 percent, to 14,119.92.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory and decliners outnumbered gainers by 4.4-to-1.

Gold miners were among the biggest beneficiaries of a lower overall market for a second straight session, with the most influential gainers on the index including Barrick Gold Corp , up 3.8 percent to C$25.86, and Goldcorp Inc, which advanced 1.1 percent to C$24.06.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0 percent.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.6 percent to $49.76 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.8 percent to $51.01.

Gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,276.3 an ounce.

Canada added far more jobs than expected in May as hiring picked up in construction and manufacturing, although a drop in the unemployment rate to a 10-month low stemmed from fewer people looking for work. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)