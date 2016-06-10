CANADA STOCKS-TSX suffers largest drop since February as oil slides

(Adds portfolio manager quotes, updates prices)
* TSX closed down 202.48 points, or 1.42 percent, at
14,037.54
* It touched its lowest since June 1 at 14,003.74.
* All of the index's 10 main groups ended lower
* Index fell 1.3 percent for the week
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index
posted its largest drop since February on Friday, falling to a
one-week low as energy stocks tumbled with oil prices and global
equity markets broadly moved lower.
The index ended 1.3 percent lower for the week after having
touched on Wednesday its highest in nearly 10 months at
14,450.91.
"A large part (of the sell-off) has to do with profit
taking," said Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall,
MacDougall & MacTier.
Concern that low bond yields are signaling deflation has
contributed to negative sentiment, while trend following
investors sold stocks as the market turned lower, Nakamoto
added.
The energy group tumbled 3.8 percent as oil slipped from
2016 highs hit earlier in the week. U.S. crude oil futures
settled $1.49 lower at $49.07 a barrel.
Canadian Natural Resources declined 3.9 percent to
C$36.61. The company and Cenovus Energy both said they
had restarted operations at oil sands facilities in Alberta on
Thursday after a wildfire threat dissipated.
Suncor Energy Inc fell 2.3 percent to C$34.38.
The financials group slipped 1 percent, with Royal Bank of
Canada down nearly 1 percent at C$78.57 and Bank of Nova
Scotia off 1.6 percent at C$65.25.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 202.48 points, or 1.42 percent, at
14,037.54. It touched its lowest since June 1 at 14,003.74.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory
and decliners outnumbered gainers by 9.09 to 1.
Barrick Gold Corp was among the few stocks that
advanced, rising 0.4 percent to C$25.00, while spot gold
rose to a fresh three-week high as investor risk aversion lifted
appetite for the metal.
Still, the materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.3 percent, while
industrials dropped 1.8 percent.
Canada added far more jobs than expected in May as hiring
picked up in construction and manufacturing, although a drop in
the unemployment rate to a 10-month low stemmed from fewer
people looking for work.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
James Dalgleish)