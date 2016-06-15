CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes up, breaks 5-day slide as miners gain

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close, adds fund manager comment, Fed details)

* TSX ends up 39.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,923.45

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, June 15 Canada's benchmark stock index closed higher on Wednesday after five days of declines, with miners and other materials stocks leading a broad but subdued rebound as the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a less aggressive outlook for interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 39.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,923.45, lifting it off a near one-month low.

"Essentially everything is flat except for materials," said Manash Goswami, a portfolio manager at First Asset Investment Management Inc, pointing to a dovish Fed as supportive for gold.

"There is also a lot of uncertainty coming up with the Brexit vote next week," he said, referring to a June 23 British vote on whether to leave the European Union.

Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, could quit the EU have dominated markets this week and driven investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold.

He said that he likes defensive sectors such as utilities, telecoms and consumer staples given a tepid economic growth outlook.

The most influential gainers on the day included Barrick Gold Corp, which jumped 4.3 percent to C$26.52, and Goldcorp Inc lost 3.6 percent to C$23.55.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 2.8 percent, with Teck Resources Ltd up 5.3 percent at C$14.91 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd adding 5.8 percent to C$8.64.

On the other side of the ledger, Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.6 percent to C$33.96 and Cenovus Energy Inc lost 1.6 percent to C$18.46, while the overall energy group dipped 0.3 percent as oil prices fell for a fifth straight day.

Suncor, Canada's largest crude producer, told employees the massive wildfire that struck northern Alberta in May will cost it nearly C$1 billion, according to two sources.

The financials group slipped 0.2 percent and industrials rose 0.4 percent. Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose and advancers outnumbered decliners by 3-to-2.

Canadian manufacturing sales grew by a greater-than-expected 1.0 percent in April from March after two consecutive month-on-month declines, data from Statistics Canada indicated on Wednesday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)