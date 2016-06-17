CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains with commodities as Brexit fears abate

(Adds details on energy, materials sectors; updates prices)

* TSX up 65 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,947.41

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as commodity prices pushed higher and global worries about Britain voting to leave the European Union next week abated.

Oil rose for the first time in seven sessions, while gold was set for its third week of gains and copper steadied after a sharp drop.

At 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the resource-rich Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 65 points, or 0.47 percent, to 13,947.41. It is on track for a 0.6 percent decline on the week.

The most influential movers on the index included oil producers Canadian Natural Resources, which gained 2.2 percent to C$38, and Suncor Energy Inc, up 0.8 percent to C$34.30. The energy group climbed 1.9 percent.

Suncor has launched an auction of its Petro-Canada lubricants division, people familiar with the matter said.

The heavyweight financials sector rose 0.4 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

Saskatchewan is considering whether to end a review of its potash royalty system, the economy minister of the Canadian province said, as producers of the crop nutrient struggle with low prices.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan rose 1.5 percent to C$21.77.

Meanwhile, Canada's energy regulator on Thursday officially launched its 21-month review of TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline, which would carry crude from Alberta's oil sands to refineries and export terminals in Eastern Canada.

The TSX moved higher followed a rebound in Britain's top share index from a four-month low, after campaigning for the EU referendum next week was suspended following the killing of a British lawmaker who was in favor of staying in the bloc.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancing issues outnumbering decliners by 2.30-to-1.

Canada's annual inflation rate cooled in May on cheaper gasoline and a slowdown in price increases for food, but the Statistics Canada data was not expected to move monetary policymakers from the sidelines. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)